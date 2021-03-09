PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

