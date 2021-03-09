Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris Infrastructure from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$19.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$351.56 million and a PE ratio of 15.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.98. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$8.59 and a 52-week high of C$24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

