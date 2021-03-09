Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AUCOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of AUCOY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.