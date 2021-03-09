POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.76

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $69.08, with a volume of 526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get POSCO alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.