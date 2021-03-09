Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $108.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:POST traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,475.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Post by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Analyst Recommendations for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit