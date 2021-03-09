Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $108.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE:POST traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,475.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Post by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.