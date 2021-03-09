Potbelly (PBPB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Potbelly to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBPB opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $137.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

