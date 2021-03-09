Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $135,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.14. 62,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.20. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

