ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.99 ($18.81).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €17.12 ($20.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €18.03 ($21.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.