Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 49,170 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $355,818,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.17. 453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,728. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

