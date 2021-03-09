Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 62 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after acquiring an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.55. 9,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.