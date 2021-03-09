Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $178,227,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $330.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

