Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

EMN traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.16. 1,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.