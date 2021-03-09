Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock valued at $359,991,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $263.03. 310,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average of $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $749.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

