Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.97

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 22607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

PUBGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

