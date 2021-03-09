Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Up 11%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) rose 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 1,628,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,158,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.
About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
