Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Up 11%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) rose 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 1,628,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,158,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

