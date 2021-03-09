Pylon Network Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001790 BTC on major exchanges. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $584,050.95 and $2,457.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00055914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00796270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00064090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00041251 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

