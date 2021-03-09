Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issued By Piper Sandler

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $189.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in OptiNose by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in OptiNose by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in OptiNose by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 229,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

