Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $189.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in OptiNose by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in OptiNose by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in OptiNose by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 229,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Earnings History and Estimates for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit