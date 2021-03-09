Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of GD stock opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $175.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

