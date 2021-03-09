Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

