Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

VRM opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,380 shares of company stock worth $4,987,688 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vroom by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 97,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $6,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $247,937,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

