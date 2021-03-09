Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Alphatec in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphatec’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,981.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

