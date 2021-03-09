Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Decreased by Oppenheimer

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WHF. Raymond James lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

WHF opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $307.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

