QASH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $533,370.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $533,370.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.00777855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00027101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

