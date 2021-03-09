Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.04)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $226-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.07 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XM. JMP Securities began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.59.

NYSE:XM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit