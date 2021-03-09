Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.04)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $226-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.07 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XM. JMP Securities began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.59.

NYSE:XM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

