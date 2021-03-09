Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 51.4% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $45.31 million and $4.25 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 51.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00056698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.39 or 0.00780235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

