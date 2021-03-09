Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Up 5.1%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 279,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 473,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QMCO. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

The firm has a market cap of $486.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $197,438.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,165.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit