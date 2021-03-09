Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.90. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

QUTIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Questor Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Questor Technology from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

