QunQun Trading Up 49.4% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00057293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00793308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

