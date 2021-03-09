RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.83 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.