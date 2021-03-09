RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.83 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

