Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,609. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

