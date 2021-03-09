Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $60,385.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.14 or 0.00509927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00069612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00077635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.30 or 0.00523140 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

