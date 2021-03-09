Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,558. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,342 shares of company stock worth $26,669,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

