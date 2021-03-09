Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Medifast (MED)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Medifast (NYSE: MED):

3/4/2021 – Medifast had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $239.00 to $302.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Medifast had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $239.00 to $302.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Medifast had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Medifast had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Medifast was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

1/12/2021 – Medifast had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $205.00 to $239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MED opened at $234.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $29,448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Medifast by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

