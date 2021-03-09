RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.50). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 17.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDHL opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.71. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

