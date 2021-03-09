Regis Healthcare Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:REG)

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.48.
About Regis Healthcare
