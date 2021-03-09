Regis Healthcare Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:REG)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.48.

About Regis Healthcare

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. The company offers home care services, including personal hygiene, dressing and undressing, and mobility and transportation; home help services, such as cooking and cleaning, shopping and transportation, and facilitating social outings; aged care facilities; owns and operates specialist retirement and independent living villages, which provides laundry, meals, cleaning, and allied health services consist of physiotherapy, podiatry, diversional therapy, and therapeutic activities.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit