Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.40 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 576,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $45,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

SLB opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

