Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Rentberry has a market cap of $381,667.40 and $545.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00801325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rentberry Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

