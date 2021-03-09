Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Herman Hartheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 641,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Repay’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,628,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

