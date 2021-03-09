Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Darling Ingredients (DAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) recently:

3/8/2021 – Darling Ingredients is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

3/5/2021 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

3/4/2021 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Darling Ingredients is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DAR stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Darling Ingredients Inc alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,893,000 after buying an additional 3,741,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,989,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after buying an additional 570,832 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,997,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.