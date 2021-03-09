Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Snap (SNAP)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):

  • 3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $61.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.50.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $75.00.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $83.00.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $61.00 to $84.00.
  • 2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $74.00.
  • 2/22/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/12/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $40.00.
  • 2/9/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $34.50 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research to $81.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $61.00.
  • 2/1/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Snap had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.
  • 1/25/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/20/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/19/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/15/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.
  • 1/12/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNAP traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,200,594. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Snap by 138.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit