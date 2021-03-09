REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.32

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Get REV Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $879.37 million, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.