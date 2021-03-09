Richard P. Dealy Sells 9,890 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PXD traded down $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,907 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,335 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

