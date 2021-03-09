Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0844 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $42.92 million and $1.16 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

