RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,114 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $104.55 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

