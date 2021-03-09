RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in American Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $113.42 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.