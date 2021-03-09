RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,537 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of PotlatchDeltic worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 25.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

