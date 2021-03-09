Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Hits New 52-Week High at $580.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 556 ($7.26), with a volume of 6763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($7.50).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 537.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 458.28. The firm has a market cap of £423.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

