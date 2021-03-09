Roth Capital Boosts Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target to $24.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of AVO opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

