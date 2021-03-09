Roth Capital Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $150.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $194,873.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,387.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

