Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $375.20

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 375.20 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 721174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.60 ($4.75).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

Get Rotork alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 314.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Rotork Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.